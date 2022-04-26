Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.