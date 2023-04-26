Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2023 in Decatur, IL
