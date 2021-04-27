The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is discouraging outdoor burning on Monday in Central Illinois, citing strong winds across the region.
This evening in Decatur: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a q…
Today's temperature in Decatur will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. It should …
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degre…
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today.…
- Updated
Cold air and snow may travel across the center of the country, including Central Illinois
National Weather Service in Lincoln issues a freeze warning for Central Illinois.
This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the De…
Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. …