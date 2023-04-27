Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
With Thursday's cold front stalled out near us, rain will be around Friday. The chance will continue on Saturday with yet ANOTHER cold front m…
With a warm front continuing to slowly move over us, showers will still be around Tuesday. Find out when they're most likely, when the rain ch…
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? In our latest edition of "Weather Explained," a step-by-step guide to help keep you and …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Heavy rain and lightning likely in central and southern Illinois with a chance for damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes. See which haz…