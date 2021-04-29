Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.