Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
