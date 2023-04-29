Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2023 in Decatur, IL
