Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.