Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.