Today's temperature in Decatur will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in Decatur, IL
