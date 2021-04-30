Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Decatur, IL
