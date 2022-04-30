Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Decatur. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
