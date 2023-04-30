Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in Decatur, IL
