 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Decatur, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The top astronomy events for April

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News