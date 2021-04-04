Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Decatur's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool…
Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skie…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is hi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear. Low 22F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will …
This evening in Decatur: Clear. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reac…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear. Windy early. Low 46F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tuesday's forecast …
This evening in Decatur: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperat…
This evening in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 32F. WNW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the D…