Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Damaging wind, flooding, and tornadoes possible in central and southern Illinois Wednesday
A stormy afternoon is expected across Illinois today with heavy rain and lightning being common. A few storms will likely be severe. Here's everything you need to know to be prepared for the day.
Just some light showers in spots today, but Wednesday looks quite stormy across all of Illinois. Damaging wind gusts, hail, and even tornadoes are looking more likely. Here's all the details.
The chance for thunderstorms is over, but light showers are still in the forecast today. See when we'll finally dry out across the area in our updated weather outlook.
Watch now: Quick break from the rain Friday, but more on the way for Saturday in central and southern Illinois
Dry conditions today, but temps will stay below normal for this time of year. Will we warm up this weekend? When's our best chance of rain? All your weather questions answered in our updated forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Wednesday's forecast is showi…
Temperatures in Decatur will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain o…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cl…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Decatur folks should…