Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.