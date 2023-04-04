The Decatur area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only do heavy rain and lightning look likely, but damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expected in spots this afternoon and evening. Sto…
Showers and thunderstorms will be around both Monday and Tuesday. Already a small chance of severe storms late this afternoon and evening, but…
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…