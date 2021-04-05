Today's temperature in Decatur will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Decatur, IL
