Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Decatur, IL
