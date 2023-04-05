Decatur will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 10:16 PM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2023 in Decatur, IL
