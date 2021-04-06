Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Decatur, IL

The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.