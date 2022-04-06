Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Decatur, IL
