Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from FRI 4:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and thunderstorms will be around both Monday and Tuesday. Already a small chance of severe storms late this afternoon and evening, but…
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of central Illinois this morning as a line of storms moves over the area. The threat will sh…
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Severe storms are possible Tuesday and Tuesday night in Illinois, but the greater threat looks to be Wednesday as a cold front works across th…
Not only do heavy rain and lightning look likely, but damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expected in spots this afternoon and evening. Sto…