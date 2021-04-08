 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

