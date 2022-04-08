Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Friday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Decatur, IL
