 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Friday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News