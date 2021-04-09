Temperatures will be warm Friday in Decatur. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Decatur, IL
