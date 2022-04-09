Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Decatur, IL
