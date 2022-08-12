It will be a warm day in Decatur. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Decatur, IL
