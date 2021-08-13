The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Central Illinois throughout Tuesday
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees today. Th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Pa…
The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SSW a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Expe…
For the drive home in Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may cont…