Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wind gusts to more than 60mph down trees and power lines.
Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees toda…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't leave th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorro…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks l…
Decatur's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm …
This evening in Decatur: A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur com…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
It will be a warm day in Decatur. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of…
The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a per…