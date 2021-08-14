Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2021 in Decatur, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.