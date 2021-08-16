The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Central Illinois throughout Tuesday
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thou…
The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Partly cl…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Today's for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur will see warm temperatures this Monday. It s…
Decatur's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 …
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions ar…