Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thou…
The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Partly cl…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Today's for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur will see warm temperatures this Monday. It s…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions ar…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clou…
Decatur's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It sho…
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.