Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Decatur. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

