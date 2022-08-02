Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees today. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2022 in Decatur, IL
