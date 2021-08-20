 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Decatur, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

