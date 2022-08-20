The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2022 in Decatur, IL
