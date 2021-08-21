The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur will see warm temperatures this Monday. It s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a very h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clou…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions ar…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur …
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tod…