Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.