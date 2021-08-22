 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2021 in Decatur, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News