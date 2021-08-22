The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2021 in Decatur, IL
