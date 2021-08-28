Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until SAT 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2021 in Decatur, IL
