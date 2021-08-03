It will be a warm day in Decatur. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Details on the National Weather Service warning and a projected change coming up.
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Decatur. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudles…
Decatur will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. T…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
This evening in Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Decatur folks should be prepared f…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. W…
Decatur's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Decatur. The forecast calls for…
This evening in Decatur: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Decatur folks sh…