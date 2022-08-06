Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 102. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2022 in Decatur, IL
