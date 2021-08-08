Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Decatur. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expe…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Pa…
It will be a warm day in Decatur. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. It should be a f…
This evening in Decatur: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Thursday. The fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks lik…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tod…
This evening in Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Decatur will be warm. The forecast c…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Mainly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high tem…