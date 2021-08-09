Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.