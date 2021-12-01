Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.