Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 12:19 AM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.