Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SAT 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

