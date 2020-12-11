 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2020 in Decatur, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2020 in Decatur, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News