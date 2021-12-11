Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch from FRI 7:45 PM CST until SAT 2:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
