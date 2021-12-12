Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Decatur, IL
